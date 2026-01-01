MCX 5:1 stock split: Today is last day to qualify
What's the story
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is all set to execute its first-ever stock split in a ratio of 5:1. The corporate action will be effective from January 2, 2026, and will see MCX subdivide its existing equity shares. This move is aimed at increasing liquidity and accessibility of the stock by reducing its per-share price while keeping the total investment value intact. At the time of writing, MCX stock was trading at ₹11,012, down by 1.12% since yesterday's close.
Split details
What does the stock split entail?
As per the approved plan, each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be sub-divided into five equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. For instance, if a shareholder currently holds 10 shares of MCX, post-split they will hold 50 shares—each with a face value of ₹2 instead of ₹10. The total face value and investment amount remain unchanged but the number of shares in demat account increases fivefold after split takes effect.
Trading impact
Ex-split trading and record date
The stock will start trading on an ex-split basis from January 2. This means only those buying the shares on or before January 1, 2026, will be eligible for additional shares as part of the sub-division. The board of directors of MCX had earlier informed shareholders about this decision via an exchange filing dated September 13, 2025, after approving the proposal.