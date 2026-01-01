MCX 5:1 stock split: Today is last day to qualify

Split details

What does the stock split entail?

As per the approved plan, each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be sub-divided into five equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. For instance, if a shareholder currently holds 10 shares of MCX, post-split they will hold 50 shares—each with a face value of ₹2 instead of ₹10. The total face value and investment amount remain unchanged but the number of shares in demat account increases fivefold after split takes effect.