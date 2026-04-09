MCX gold futures fall, silver drops amid West Asia tensions
Business
Gold and silver prices in India dropped on Thursday, thanks to ongoing conflicts in West Asia.
On the MCX, gold futures slipped by ₹475 to ₹1.51 lakh per 10gm, while silver fell by ₹3,318 to ₹2.36 lakh per kilogram, showing just how much global events can shake up local markets.
Spot gold up, US futures dip
While spot gold nudged up a bit worldwide, US gold futures actually dipped.
Geopolitical worries like Israeli strikes on Lebanon and possible trouble near the Strait of Hormuz have made investors turn to gold for safety — even though prices are still down over 10% since February.
Rising oil prices and inflation talk are also making things extra unpredictable for anyone keeping an eye on their investments or future purchases.