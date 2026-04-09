MCX gold futures fall, silver drops amid West Asia tensions

Spot gold up, US futures dip

While spot gold nudged up a bit worldwide, US gold futures actually dipped.

Geopolitical worries like Israeli strikes on Lebanon and possible trouble near the Strait of Hormuz have made investors turn to gold for safety — even though prices are still down over 10% since February.

Rising oil prices and inflation talk are also making things extra unpredictable for anyone keeping an eye on their investments or future purchases.