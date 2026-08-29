MCX posts record ₹62.93L/cr turnover with 3.13cr contracts traded
MCX just hit its highest-ever turnover (₹62.93 lakh crore) in one day, thanks to a spike in gold prices and lots of trading action in the metals market.
Over 3.13 crore contracts changed hands on Friday, with most of the buzz coming from options trading.
MCX rolls out stricter metals rules
This record comes amid a series of measures as MCX rolled out new rules to make trading more transparent, like stricter quality checks for aluminum, copper, and zinc deliveries, plus auditing, assaying and testing at producing plants.
Rajeev Agarwal, National President, Commodity and Capital Market Participants Association of India says this milestone shows more people are getting involved in commodity derivatives and that MCX is playing a bigger role in helping traders manage risks and set prices fairly.