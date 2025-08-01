MCX shares dip ahead of board meeting to discuss stock split Business Aug 01, 2025

MCX shares slipped a bit on Friday as everyone waits for the board meeting on August 1.

The main topics? A possible stock split—which could make buying MCX shares easier and more affordable—and a review of how the company did from April to June 2024.

Right now, the face value of each share is ₹10, but the current trading price is ₹7,653, and a split would mean more shares at lower prices.