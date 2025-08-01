MCX shares dip ahead of board meeting to discuss stock split
MCX shares slipped a bit on Friday as everyone waits for the board meeting on August 1.
The main topics? A possible stock split—which could make buying MCX shares easier and more affordable—and a review of how the company did from April to June 2024.
Right now, the face value of each share is ₹10, but the current trading price is ₹7,653, and a split would mean more shares at lower prices.
Dividend details and past payouts
Alongside the meeting, MCX will announce its latest earnings and has already declared a ₹30 per share dividend (record date: August 8).
For context, past dividends were ₹7.64 in 2024, ₹19.09 in 2023, and ₹17.4 in 2022.
Even though the stock dipped slightly to ₹7,653 on Friday morning, it's still up by 22% this year—showing steady growth despite some short-term jitters.
