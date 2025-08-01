Next Article
NSDL's IPO: What's the buzz around it
NSDL's IPO just dropped with shares priced at ₹760-800—much lower than its earlier unlisted value of ₹1,025 per share.
While early investors are seeing notional losses, the buzz hasn't slowed down; shares are trading at a 16.75% premium in the gray market.
The offer has already been oversubscribed more than three times!
Why are shares trading at a premium?
Analysts say NSDL went for conservative pricing to keep things stable and attract more buyers since this is a pure offer for sale.
Even though some paid more before the IPO, strong financials and NSDL's key role in India's financial system are pulling in retail and non-institutional investors looking for a solid entry point into the market.