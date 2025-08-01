Adani Power's Q1 profit down 15.5% YoY

Here's what stands out: Adani Power just announced its first-ever stock split—each ₹10 share will become five shares worth ₹2 each. This move should make shares more affordable and trading more lively for everyday investors.

Retail investor focus amid sector challenges

While some other Adani Group companies are inferred to be growing, Adani Power is facing unique sector challenges.

The record date for the split isn't out yet, but it's a sign the company wants to keep things interesting for retail investors despite recent bumps.