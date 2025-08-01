Next Article
Paisalo Digital to raise funds through secured NCDs
Paisalo Digital, a financial company with shares trading under ₹50, has called a meeting on August 5 to talk about raising more funds.
They're eyeing private placement of secured non-convertible debentures—a fancy way to say they want to strengthen their finances and keep growing.
Stock rises slightly on August 1
Even with the overall market dipping, Paisalo's stock saw a slight rise on August 1, opening at ₹31.08 and climbing nearly 1% during the day.
The company also just listed its Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) on India International Exchange, giving its capital resources another boost.