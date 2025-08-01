Why foreign investors are pulling out of Indian markets

Nifty often bounces back after big FII withdrawals

With disappointing earnings and a strong dollar, FIIs are betting against the market—Nifty's rollover rate has dropped to 75.71%.

Still, domestic investors see this dip as a chance to buy in.

Interestingly, history shows that after big FII withdrawals like this, Nifty often bounces back—on average by about 7%.

So while things look rough now, there's hope for a rebound if patterns repeat.