Why MCX shares plunged 80% in early trading today

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) plummeted over 80% in early trade today. The stock hit an intraday low of ₹2,192 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) , down from yesterday's closing price of ₹10,988.60. However, investors need not panic as this sharp decline is just a technical adjustment due to the company's 1:5 stock split.

Corporate action MCX's 1st-ever stock split January 2 is the record date for MCX's first-ever stock split, a corporate action announced in September 2025. From today, the stock will trade ex-split, meaning only those who bought shares on or before January 1 would be eligible for additional shares from the sub-division. Under this plan, each equity share of ₹10 face value will be divided into five shares of ₹2 each.

Stock performance Post-split adjustment and market reaction After the split adjustment, MCX shares rose 3.6% from their intraday low of ₹2,192 to a day's high of ₹2,271. The total value of investment remains unchanged after the split but with a lower price per share, it is expected to improve affordability and liquidity in the stock. The post-split drop is part of a normal pattern seen around such corporate actions as investors tend to book profits short-term after these events.