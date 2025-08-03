MCX shares to become more affordable after stock split

If you've ever thought MCX shares were too pricey, this split is good news—it makes investing way more accessible for everyone. With more affordable shares and better liquidity, getting in (or out) of MCX is now simpler for retail investors.

MCX's stellar quarterly performance

MCX saw net profit soar 49.9% sequentially to ₹203 crore in Q1 FY2026, with revenue up 28.2% at ₹373 crore.

Their success comes from a huge jump in trading activity—especially in futures and options on things like gold and energy—with more action from institutions, MSMEs, and hedgers.

Basically: lots of people are trading more on MCX right now.

```