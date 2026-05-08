The new facility is located at BPTP's Capital City in Noida

MediaTek deepens India operations with new Noida R&D center

By Mudit Dube 01:56 pm May 08, 202601:56 pm

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Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek has opened its second research and development (R&D) center in India, this time in Noida. The new facility is located at BPTP's Capital City in Sector 94 and spans over 1,04,000 square feet. The move comes with a lease worth around ₹1.44 billion, highlighting the growing trend of global tech companies setting up operations in Noida for its modern workspaces and skilled talent pool.