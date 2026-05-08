MediaTek deepens India operations with new Noida R&D center
What's the story
Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek has opened its second research and development (R&D) center in India, this time in Noida. The new facility is located at BPTP's Capital City in Sector 94 and spans over 1,04,000 square feet. The move comes with a lease worth around ₹1.44 billion, highlighting the growing trend of global tech companies setting up operations in Noida for its modern workspaces and skilled talent pool.
Market trend
MediaTek's new facility to work with Bengaluru center
Manik Malik, CEO and President of BPTP, said MediaTek's leasing at Capital City shows the growing interest from global tech companies in high-quality commercial developments in NCR. The new center will work with MediaTek's Bengaluru facility to drive innovation and expand its team in India. A company spokesperson said India "continues to be a key market for MediaTek's innovation and engineering capabilities."
Facility details
The center has already become operational
The new R&D facility in Noida is part of MediaTek's strategy to expand its talent base and strengthen its research capabilities. The center has already become operational and marks a major step for the company in India. BPTP Capital City, where the facility is located, is a Grade-A commercial development with around 780,000 square feet of office and mixed-use space.