MediaTek expands into AI IoT automotive, expects billions by 2027
MediaTek, known for its smartphone chips, is now branching out into artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and automotive tech.
At Computex 2026, their vice president and general manager of global marketing Rahul Sandil pointed out how India is becoming a big deal for AI and smart gadgets.
MediaTek expects its AI chip business to bring in billions of dollars by 2027.
Agentic AI for Indian premium phones
MediaTek is using agentic AI to make premium phones smarter in India and exploring IoT for things like robots, drones, and smart farming.
In cars, they're teaming up with NVIDIA on connected tech and driver-assist features.
As Sandil put it, "We are now in the era where AI will be democratized from edge to cloud," so MediaTek expects its AI accelerator ASIC business to generate billions of dollars in revenue by 2027.