MediaTek expands into AI IoT automotive, expects billions by 2027

Agentic AI for Indian premium phones

MediaTek is using agentic AI to make premium phones smarter in India and exploring IoT for things like robots, drones, and smart farming.

In cars, they're teaming up with NVIDIA on connected tech and driver-assist features.

As Sandil put it, "We are now in the era where AI will be democratized from edge to cloud," so MediaTek expects its AI accelerator ASIC business to generate billions of dollars in revenue by 2027.