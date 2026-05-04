MediaTek ropes-in former TSMC executive as advisor for AI chips
What's the story
Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek has appointed Douglas Yu, a former executive at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), as a part-time advisor. The move is aimed at strengthening MediaTek's advanced packaging capabilities and its entry into the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. Yu's extensive experience will be instrumental in shaping the company's research and development (R&D) and investment strategies for future technologies.
Career highlights
Yu's expertise in advanced packaging technologies
Yu joined TSMC in 1994 and retired in 2025, having held various positions in backend research and development. He was instrumental in the creation of TSMC's advanced packaging technologies, including the Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) tech. This key chip packaging method is widely used in AI chips, including those from NVIDIA.
Strategic vision
Aim to enhance R&D and investment strategy
MediaTek has expressed its eagerness to leverage Yu's vast industry experience and technical know-how. The company hopes to use his expertise in exploring and planning future advanced packaging technologies. It also intends to use his guidance for its R&D and investment strategy in advanced packaging-related products and technologies associated with TSMC.
Future prospects
MediaTek anticipates multi-billion-dollar revenue from AI chips by 2027
MediaTek's move to appoint Yu comes as TSMC's CoWoS capacity has been in high demand, with clients such as NVIDIA and cloud service providers rushing to secure capacity. Last week, MediaTek revealed its expectation of generating multi-billion-dollar revenue from its AI accelerator ASIC chips by 2027. The company's ambitious targets are likely to be realized with Yu's extensive experience in the field.