Medvi founder Matthew Gallagher built firm from $20,000 toward $1.8B

Gallagher brothers scale Medvi with AI

Medvi is led by Matthew Gallagher, and his brother Elliot, using AI for everything from coding to customer service to keep things efficient.

Medvi used CareValidate and OpenLoop's platforms/services to scale quickly.

Despite some legal bumps over advertising, Medvi is expanding into men's health and more, and Gallagher says using tech this way is helping him give back too.