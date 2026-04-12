Medvi founder Matthew Gallagher built firm from $20,000 toward $1.8B
Business
Matthew Gallagher from Los Angeles turned a $20,000 investment and some smart AI tools into Medvi, a telehealth company on track to do $1.8 billion in sales.
Launched in 2024, Medvi took off fast, landing 1,300 clients in just two months and hitting $401 million in sales by 2025, mainly by offering popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.
Gallagher brothers scale Medvi with AI
Medvi is led by Matthew Gallagher, and his brother Elliot, using AI for everything from coding to customer service to keep things efficient.
Medvi used CareValidate and OpenLoop's platforms/services to scale quickly.
Despite some legal bumps over advertising, Medvi is expanding into men's health and more, and Gallagher says using tech this way is helping him give back too.