Meesho seller base hits 1.04 million, aims to build brands

Meesho's new AI-powered features, including AI-powered image processing that can extract product attributes, classify listings and help sellers create catalogs, alongside automation for product discovery and demand intelligence, are making selling smoother and boosting growth.

The company cut its net loss by more than half this year, while revenue climbed 48% to ₹3,713 crore, while net merchandise value increased 34% to ₹11,614 crore.

Meesho Mall is also getting popular with premium brands and more users, plus the recent Kirana Club acquisition means groceries are now part of its game plan, focusing on affordable prices for smaller towns.