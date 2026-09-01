Meesho seller base hits 1.04 million, aims to build brands
Meesho is shaking things up to help small sellers grow into brands.
The platform's seller base soared to 1.04 million in Q1 FY27, an impressive 81% jump from last year. Annual transacting sellers nearly doubled, reaching 961,000 in FY26.
Chief Business Officer Milan Partani says the goal is to make it easier for local businesses to thrive online.
Meesho adds AI, posts strong growth
Meesho's new AI-powered features, including AI-powered image processing that can extract product attributes, classify listings and help sellers create catalogs, alongside automation for product discovery and demand intelligence, are making selling smoother and boosting growth.
The company cut its net loss by more than half this year, while revenue climbed 48% to ₹3,713 crore, while net merchandise value increased 34% to ₹11,614 crore.
Meesho Mall is also getting popular with premium brands and more users, plus the recent Kirana Club acquisition means groceries are now part of its game plan, focusing on affordable prices for smaller towns.