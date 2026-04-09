Meesho shares jump 14% Thursday morning on heavy volumes

Meesho market cap at ₹75,854.60cr

With this rally, Meesho's market cap hit ₹75,854.60 crore and the stock now trades at 55% above its IPO price of ₹111.

Their IPO last year was a blockbuster: oversubscribed 79 times!

Analyst opinions are mixed right now: some say buy, others suggest holding or even selling.

Still, Meesho's momentum is hard to ignore: it's up 16% just this past month.