Megaport launches $594 million raise to support $329 million US AI contracts Business Jun 03, 2026

Megaport, an Australian company, just scored four major AI infrastructure contracts with US tech firms, together worth about $329 million.

To pull this off, it will need to invest heavily in NVIDIA GPUs and network gear, so it is launching a $594 million fundraising round to cover the costs.

The new projects are set to start in the first half of 2027.