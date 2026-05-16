Mehra brothers' VaayuShop AI launches 'AI co-workers' for cleantech, fintech
VaayuShop AI, started by brothers Atul and Achal Mehra in 2022, is rolling out "AI co-workers" that actually make decisions and take action, way beyond what tools like ChatGPT can do.
These AI systems are built for cleantech and fintech companies, helping teams connect scattered data from sales, marketing, and finance to get real strategies, forecasts, and step-by-step plans.
VaayuShop eyes ₹18cr San Jose expansion
After starting out in electric vehicles, VaayuShop now gets most of its business from cleantech.
They've raised ₹2.13 crore so far and are eyeing ₹18 crore more to expand into San Jose—with hopes to reach the US Europe, and Southeast Asia soon.
The founders also want to launch a Focused Research Organization to push new ideas in AI as part of India's deeptech movement.