Mehra brothers' VaayuShop AI launches 'AI co-workers' for cleantech, fintech

VaayuShop eyes ₹18cr San Jose expansion

After starting out in electric vehicles, VaayuShop now gets most of its business from cleantech.

They've raised ₹2.13 crore so far and are eyeing ₹18 crore more to expand into San Jose—with hopes to reach the US Europe, and Southeast Asia soon.

The founders also want to launch a Focused Research Organization to push new ideas in AI as part of India's deeptech movement.