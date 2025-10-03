IT Ministry releases draft online gaming rules, inviting public comments

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has released a draft of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025, for public consultation, inviting comments until the end of the month. The move comes as part of the implementation process for the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which was passed by Parliament in August. The proposed rules aim to ban online money games while promoting e-sports and social games.

Regulatory framework Draft rules detail categorization, registration of online games The draft rules provide a detailed framework for the categorization and registration of online games. They also detail how permissible formats will be promoted, and the powers and functions of the proposed Online Gaming Authority of India. The authority will have the power to suspend or cancel registrations, impose penalties for non-compliance, and provide grievance redressal mechanisms.

Regulatory authority Online gaming authority to be established as regulator The draft rules propose the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India as a regulator. The authority will have a chairperson and five other members from different government ministries. Its powers will include determining if a game is an "online money game," registering games, issuing directions, and imposing penalties for violations.

Penalties Entire company staff liable for facilitating any breach The draft rules propose making violations a non-bailable offense, with the entire company staff liable for facilitating any breach. The authority will also have the power to adjudge whether a "material change" has been made to a registered game, such as a shift in its revenue model that makes it an online money game. If found guilty, its registration certificate could be canceled.

Registration requirements Entities seeking registration must submit details of revenue model Entities seeking registration for their online games will have to submit details about their revenue model and user safety features. They must prove that they earn money through advertisements, subscriptions, or one-time access fees, not through stakes or wagers. If an entity violates the Act, the gaming authority will decide on a penalty based on factors like gains from non-compliance and losses caused to users.