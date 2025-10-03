Next Article
Indian employees laid off in 4-minute meeting with turned-off mics
Business
A US-based company recently laid off its Indian employees through an unannounced four-minute virtual meeting led by the COO.
The decision was explained as part of internal restructuring, not due to anyone's performance.
Employees weren't able to ask questions, as all mics and cameras were turned off, leaving many feeling blindsided.
After one employee shared their experience on Reddit, the online community quickly rallied—offering job leads, encouragement, and advice on using professional networks.
The incident has sparked wider conversations about how companies handle layoffs and the real impact these moments have on people's lives and careers.