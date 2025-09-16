Memories.ai bags $8 million seed to build large visual memory model

Their LVMM tech lets AI actually remember and understand long video clips—not just short snippets. This means huge video libraries can become searchable memory banks for things like security footage, media production, marketing, or robotics. It's all about giving AI a better "memory" for patterns across millions of hours of footage.

Co-founder Shen is going all in on hiring top AI talent

Co-founder Shawn Shen is offering up to $2 million packages to attract top AI talent from places like Meta and Google.

The strategy is already working—they've brought in Chief AI Officer Chi-Hao Wu from Meta—and plan to hire a few more specialists over the next six months with flexible cash-and-equity deals.