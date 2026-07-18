Memory chip cost surge raises Indian phone prices, shipments fall

If you've noticed phones getting more expensive lately, you're not alone.

Memory chip costs have shot up because manufacturers are focusing on AI data centers, leaving fewer chips for regular smartphones.

This has pushed phone prices higher and caused a 10% drop in shipments during the second quarter of 2026, the biggest second-quarter dip in six years.

The affordable sub-₹20,000 segment, which is where most people shop, has felt the pinch the most.