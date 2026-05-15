Meta, Coinbase, Amazon and Block use AI to cut managers
Big tech companies like Meta, Coinbase, Amazon, and Block are leaning on AI to shake up how their workplaces are structured.
By letting AI handle things like coordination and employee evaluations, these companies are cutting out layers of middle management.
Now, managers often juggle more team members and even get back into hands-on work like coding.
While this move promises speed and efficiency, there's growing worry about what it means for mentorship and career growth.
Some block managers juggle 175 reports
With fewer managers around, workloads are climbing for both leaders and employees.
At Block, some managers have up to 175 direct reports, with AI doing most of the coordination.
Critics point out that while AI is great at organizing tasks, it can't really motivate or guide people the way humans do.
Experts suggest companies rethink workflows and help employees become more independent, but warn that balancing AI's efficiency with real human support is key as this trend spreads across Silicon Valley.