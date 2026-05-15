Meta, Coinbase, Amazon and Block use AI to cut managers

Some block managers juggle 175 reports

With fewer managers around, workloads are climbing for both leaders and employees.

At Block, some managers have up to 175 direct reports, with AI doing most of the coordination.

Critics point out that while AI is great at organizing tasks, it can't really motivate or guide people the way humans do.

Experts suggest companies rethink workflows and help employees become more independent, but warn that balancing AI's efficiency with real human support is key as this trend spreads across Silicon Valley.