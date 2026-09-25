Meta gains 36% in September as Muse tops app charts
Meta, the Facebook parent, is on pace for its best month since July 2013, with its stock jumping 36% in September 2026.
The big boost? Muse, Meta's new AI assistant, is topping app charts and making investors confident about the company's future with artificial intelligence.
Analysts back Meta as a buy
More than 90% of analysts now say Meta is a "buy," showing strong faith as the company bounces back from past setbacks.
Cool partnerships with Instacart-owner Maplebear Inc. and Expedia Inc. are adding to the hype around Meta's AI products.
Still, Meta has some big bills ahead: spending could nearly double from 2025 to 2026, then rise to $197 billion in 2027 and $215 billion in 2028, but experts like JPMorgan's Doug Anmuth remain optimistic about what AI could bring beyond ads.