Meta gains 36% in September as Muse tops app charts

More than 90% of analysts now say Meta is a "buy," showing strong faith as the company bounces back from past setbacks.

Cool partnerships with Instacart-owner Maplebear Inc. and Expedia Inc. are adding to the hype around Meta's AI products.

Still, Meta has some big bills ahead: spending could nearly double from 2025 to 2026, then rise to $197 billion in 2027 and $215 billion in 2028, but experts like JPMorgan's Doug Anmuth remain optimistic about what AI could bring beyond ads.