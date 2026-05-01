Meta launches MCI collecting employee data to train AI models
Meta, the company behind Facebook, just rolled out something called the Model Capability Initiative, or MCI for short.
Basically, it's an AI system that tracks things like mouse movements and keystrokes from employees while they work.
Mark Zuckerberg says this will help Meta collect better data to train its own AI models, aiming to make them smarter and more human-like.
Meta eyes layoffs amid data push
Instead of relying on outside sources, Meta wants to use real employee data to stay ahead in the AI race.
But there's another side: with all these changes, the company is also looking at possible layoffs as part of cost-cutting efforts.
Chief People Officer Janelle Gale mentioned that even though business is good right now, tough choices might be coming because priorities are shifting fast.
Still, Zuckerberg insists the new tech isn't about replacing people: it's about building smaller, stronger teams for the future.