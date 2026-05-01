Meta launches MCI collecting employee data to train AI models

Meta eyes layoffs amid data push

Instead of relying on outside sources, Meta wants to use real employee data to stay ahead in the AI race.

But there's another side: with all these changes, the company is also looking at possible layoffs as part of cost-cutting efforts.

Chief People Officer Janelle Gale mentioned that even though business is good right now, tough choices might be coming because priorities are shifting fast.

Still, Zuckerberg insists the new tech isn't about replacing people: it's about building smaller, stronger teams for the future.