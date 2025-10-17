Meta nears $30B financing deal for Louisiana data center

Meta Platforms is close to finalizing a nearly $30 billion financing package for a new data center in rural Louisiana. The deal would be the largest private capital transaction ever recorded, according to Bloomberg. Morgan Stanley has arranged over $27 billion in debt and some $2.5 billion in equity to fund this ambitious project, dubbed Hyperion.

Ownership split Meta to own 20% of Hyperion facility The Hyperion data center site in Richland Parish, Louisiana, will be co-owned by Meta and alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital. However, Meta will only hold a 20% stake in the facility. This arrangement comes as part of a broader industry trend where large-scale cloud service providers (hyperscalers) are racing to build AI infrastructure, with most investments going toward powering data centers.

SPV framework Financing structured through special purpose vehicle The financing for the Hyperion data center has been structured through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). Under this structure, Meta isn't borrowing the capital directly but through the financing entity. The social media giant will act as developer, operator, and tenant of this project, which is expected to be completed by 2029.

Financial details Meta enlists PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital for funding Meta has enlisted US bond company PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital to lead the $29 billion financing for the data center expansion. The final step to price the bonds was taken on October 16, with PIMCO as the anchor lender. Some other investors are also getting allocations of this debt, which matures in 2049.