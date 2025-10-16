Meta to build $1.5B AI data center in Texas

Meta , the parent company of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram , has announced plans to build a new gigawatt (GW)-sized data center in El Paso, Texas. The facility will be Meta's 29th globally and its third in the Lone Star State. The tech giant is investing over $1.5 billion into this project as part of its ongoing efforts to expand infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Facility features New facility expected to go online by 2028 The new data center will be able to scale up to a 1GW site, enough energy to power San Francisco for a day. It is expected to come online by 2028 and will support both today's traditional servers and future generations of AI-enabled hardware. The facility will create around 100 operational jobs and employ over 1,800 construction workers at its peak.

Eco-friendly initiatives Meta's commitment to sustainability The El Paso data center will be powered by 100% renewable energy, according to Meta The company has also promised to restore twice the water consumed by the facility back into local watersheds. This is part of a wider strategy to become "water-positive" by 2030, a goal that this new commitment exceeds.