SpaceX nears record-breaking launch cadence with 130th mission this year
Technology
SpaceX just sent 28 new Starlink satellites into orbit early Thursday from Florida, using its Falcon 9 rocket.
This marks their 130th launch in 2025—just two away from breaking their own single-year record set last year.
Falcon 9 booster makes its 3rd flight
The Falcon 9 booster (B1095) pulled off its third flight and landed safely on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship about eight minutes after liftoff.
With this launch, SpaceX's Starlink network now has close to 8,600 working satellites circling Earth.
Over 70% of launches for Starlink
Over 70% of SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches this year have been for Starlink, showing how fast they're building up their global internet network.
The company's also working on its massive Starship rocket for future crewed missions.