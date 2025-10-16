Wi-Fi 8 is almost here: What to expect
TP-Link just tested its Wi-Fi 8 prototype, showing off key features like reliable beacon signaling and fast data transfer.
Built with industry partners, this new standard (IEEE 802.11bn) is all about delivering super-stable, high-speed wireless—especially in places packed with devices.
Wi-Fi 8 will be about ultra-high reliability
Wi-Fi 8 is designed for ultra-high reliability, keeping connections steady even in crowded or low-signal spots.
It's about 25% faster than Wi-Fi 7 and cuts down on lag, making it a great fit for things like AI, robotics, industrial automation, and XR (extended reality) devices.
When will Wi-Fi 8 be available?
Wi-Fi 8 is expected to be finalized by March 2028, with real products likely to follow soon after.
If you're after smooth, low-latency wireless that feels as stable as a wired connection, this upgrade is worth keeping an eye on.