Wi-Fi 8 is almost here: What to expect

Wi-Fi 8 is designed for ultra-high reliability, keeping connections steady even in crowded or low-signal spots. It's about 25% faster than Wi-Fi 7 and cuts down on lag, making it a great fit for things like AI, robotics, industrial automation, and XR (extended reality) devices.

When will Wi-Fi 8 be available?

Wi-Fi 8 is expected to be finalized by March 2028, with real products likely to follow soon after.

If you're after smooth, low-latency wireless that feels as stable as a wired connection, this upgrade is worth keeping an eye on.