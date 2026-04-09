Meta, OpenAI and NVIDIA pour billions into AI infrastructure

OpenAI signs $300B Oracle partnership

NVIDIA isn't sitting still either. It just agreed to acquire Groq's assets to strengthen its own AI game.

OpenAI has landed a huge $300 billion cloud partnership with Oracle and is developing chips with Broadcom.

AMD will supply AI chips to OpenAI in a multi-year deal; meanwhile, Meta has secured $60 billion worth of AMD chips and a six-year cloud computing deal worth more than $10 billion with Google.

All these partnerships are speeding up how fast new AI tech comes out, showing just how serious these companies are about the future of artificial intelligence.