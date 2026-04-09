Meta, OpenAI and NVIDIA pour billions into AI infrastructure
Big names like Meta, OpenAI, and NVIDIA are pouring billions into building next-level AI infrastructure.
Meta just boosted its cloud deal with CoreWeave to $21 billion to handle more advanced AI projects.
OpenAI is also making major moves, with Amazon (possibly for $10 billion), plus working with Disney, Broadcom, AMD, NVIDIA, and Oracle.
OpenAI signs $300B Oracle partnership
NVIDIA isn't sitting still either. It just agreed to acquire Groq's assets to strengthen its own AI game.
OpenAI has landed a huge $300 billion cloud partnership with Oracle and is developing chips with Broadcom.
AMD will supply AI chips to OpenAI in a multi-year deal; meanwhile, Meta has secured $60 billion worth of AMD chips and a six-year cloud computing deal worth more than $10 billion with Google.
All these partnerships are speeding up how fast new AI tech comes out, showing just how serious these companies are about the future of artificial intelligence.