Meta's Muse AI launch sends shares soaring 36% in September
What's the story
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, has seen a massive surge in its stock value, jumping by a whopping 36% in September. The spike comes after the launch of Muse, its personal AI assistant. The app has quickly climbed up the charts and eased fears over Meta's heavy investments in artificial intelligence (AI).
AI validation
Muse validates Meta's AI strategy, says expert
Rob Biederman, co-founder and managing partner at Asymmetric Capital Partners, said Muse clearly validates Meta's AI strategy.
He added that after a year and a half of flat stock prices due to uncertainty over the net impact of AI, it's logical for people to see these agents as gateways to the internet.
This shift puts Meta in a favorable position.
Stock volatility
Meta shares have gained 43% since late July
Despite the recent surge, Meta's shares have had a rough ride this year. The company's expensive AI projects and legal challenges against its social media business have weighed on the stock.
Just six weeks ago, Meta shares were down 18% for the year after a disappointing revenue forecast in late July. However, since then, it has been one of the top performers with a 43% gain.
Investor optimism
Partnerships with Maplebear Inc. and Expedia Inc. announced
The biggest factor behind Meta's stock recovery is the excitement over new AI products and their potential to boost revenue.
This has given investors like Biederman hope that there is more room for growth in Meta shares.
The company has already announced partnerships with grocery-selling firm Maplebear Inc. which owns Instacart, and online travel agency Expedia Inc.
Financial outlook
Heavy spending on AI projects expected to pay off
Meta's capital spending is projected to reach nearly $140 billion this year, double what it spent in 2025.
The figure is expected to rise further to $197 billion next year and $215 billion by 2028.
Despite the heavy spending, analysts expect sales to grow by 26% to $254 billion in 2026 and net income by 33% to $80.6 billion.