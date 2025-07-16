Meta shareholders sue Zuckerberg for $8 billion

Trial underway in Delaware

The trial kicked off July 16, 2025, in Delaware. Shareholders want Meta reimbursed for the fine and other costs.

Zuckerberg, Sandberg, and board members like Marc Andreessen are set to testify. They all deny wrongdoing—saying Facebook tried to follow the rules but was misled by Cambridge Analytica.

There's also an insider trading claim against Zuckerberg (which he denies), insisting his stock sales were routine.

The court's decision on responsibility and damages will come months after the trial wraps up.