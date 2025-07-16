Cabinet approves PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana Business Jul 16, 2025

The government just greenlit the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana—a six-year, ₹24,000 crore mission to help farmers in 100 districts where crop yields are low.

By combining 36 existing schemes, the plan pushes for more diverse crops (think pulses and oilseeds) and better irrigation using solar and micro-irrigation tech.