Cabinet approves PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana
The government just greenlit the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana—a six-year, ₹24,000 crore mission to help farmers in 100 districts where crop yields are low.
By combining 36 existing schemes, the plan pushes for more diverse crops (think pulses and oilseeds) and better irrigation using solar and micro-irrigation tech.
Plan aims to connect farmers with digital markets
This move is set to reach about 1.7 crore farmers—especially small and marginal ones—by improving storage, making loans and subsidies easier to get, and connecting them with digital markets.
The goal? Less wastage, steadier incomes for rural families, stronger local economies, and a real shot at better food security across India.