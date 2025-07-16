Deccan Cement shares experience 20% surge

Investors are betting on stronger earnings this quarter, thanks to recent price hikes and big moves like the ongoing acquisitions involving Penna and Orient Cement. Deccan Cement stands out with a ₹2,200 crore enterprise value and is pushing ahead with a major expansion plan.

Deccan Cement's value per ton notably higher than Sagar or NCL

Deccan Cement's value per ton ($70-$75) is notably higher than Sagar or NCL, hinting at growth potential in the region.

With big names like JK Cement, UltraTech, and Dalmia Bharat about to announce results soon, all eyes are on what's next for these companies—and for anyone interested in the market.