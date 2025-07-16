Next Article
SpaceX eyes $400 billion valuation with insider share sale
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is about to let insiders sell some of their shares—pushing the company's value up to a massive $400 billion.
Known for its Starship rockets and Starlink internet service, SpaceX is giving early investors and employees a chance to cash out, all while staying private and holding onto its title as the world's most valuable startup.
Musk's AI company also looking to raise funds
The new share price will be $212 (up from $185), with SpaceX planning to buy back up to $1.25 billion in shares from employees and stakeholders.
On top of that, Musk's AI company XAI Holdings is also looking to raise funds—aiming for a possible $200 billion valuation—showing just how serious he is about leading both space and AI innovation.