SpaceX eyes $400 billion valuation with insider share sale

Musk's AI company also looking to raise funds

The new share price will be $212 (up from $185), with SpaceX planning to buy back up to $1.25 billion in shares from employees and stakeholders.

On top of that, Musk's AI company XAI Holdings is also looking to raise funds—aiming for a possible $200 billion valuation—showing just how serious he is about leading both space and AI innovation.