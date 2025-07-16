NVIDIA CEO lauds China's supply chain
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just called China's supply chain a "miracle" and gave a big shoutout to the country's progress in AI.
Speaking at Beijing's International Supply Chain Expo, he emphasized how important China is for pushing AI forward.
This all comes as NVIDIA gets ready to resume sales of its H20 AI chips in China, thanks to better US-China talks on tech restrictions.
NVIDIA to make chips for China
Huang also highlighted top Chinese companies like Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent for building world-class AI models that are changing how supply chains work.
NVIDIA is even developing a special chip just for China—the RTX Pro GPU—to keep up with US rules.
With ongoing trade talks and his third visit to China this year, Huang's comments show how both countries are trying to balance tech innovation with tricky politics in the global AI race.