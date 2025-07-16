Cabinet approves NTPC's renewable energy investment

NTPC will channel its funds into solar and wind through its NTPC Green Energy arm. Meanwhile, NLC India is aiming big—planning to triple its power capacity by 2030 and invest heavily in battery storage too. They're funding this expansion with a mix of loans, IPOs, and other sources.

This isn't just about big numbers—these investments could mean more jobs in the green sector and a step closer to cleaner air.

Investors are already cheering (NTPC Green shares jumped nearly 2%, NLC India up 3.65%).

It's also a key move that aligns with India's climate goals for 2030—so if you care about the planet or future tech jobs, this is worth keeping an eye on.