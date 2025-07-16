Ola Electric's widening losses amid stock rally

Ola is cutting back on big investments

Ola is cutting back on big investments—cell manufacturing spend is down to ₹1,000 crore—and leaning into its Gen-3 scooters, which now make up most sales and bring in better profits.

The company isn't planning any major spending beyond R&D for FY26.

While it's facing service issues and permit hiccups in Maharashtra, Ola says it's working to fix these as part of a bigger push for efficiency and long-term success.