Ola Electric's widening losses amid stock rally
Ola Electric's stock shot up nearly 20% on Monday, surprising many since the company's revenue dropped by half and its losses grew to ₹428 crore last quarter.
After years of chasing rapid growth in India's electric scooter market, Ola is now shifting gears to focus on making money.
Ola is cutting back on big investments
Ola is cutting back on big investments—cell manufacturing spend is down to ₹1,000 crore—and leaning into its Gen-3 scooters, which now make up most sales and bring in better profits.
The company isn't planning any major spending beyond R&D for FY26.
While it's facing service issues and permit hiccups in Maharashtra, Ola says it's working to fix these as part of a bigger push for efficiency and long-term success.