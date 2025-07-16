Cabinet boosts agriculture, renewable energy with ₹50,000 crore outlay

Aims to boost productivity, rural services

This package isn't just about numbers—it's set to make life better for millions of farmers by improving productivity and rural services right where they live.

With ₹20,000cr going to NIPC for clean energy projects and ₹7,000cr earmarked for new tech through National Clean Investment Limited (NCIL), India's aiming high: 500GW of renewable power by 2030.

All in all, it's a big step toward greener jobs, smarter tech, and a more sustainable future—something that impacts everyone's tomorrow.