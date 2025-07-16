Cabinet boosts agriculture, renewable energy with ₹50,000 crore outlay
The government has rolled out a ₹50,000 crore package to shake up agriculture and renewable energy.
Through the new PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), the plan is to upgrade district-level farm infrastructure and market access by merging 36 central schemes.
On the energy front, big investments will help ramp up solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects via the National Infrastructure and Project Corporation (NIPC).
Aims to boost productivity, rural services
This package isn't just about numbers—it's set to make life better for millions of farmers by improving productivity and rural services right where they live.
With ₹20,000cr going to NIPC for clean energy projects and ₹7,000cr earmarked for new tech through National Clean Investment Limited (NCIL), India's aiming high: 500GW of renewable power by 2030.
All in all, it's a big step toward greener jobs, smarter tech, and a more sustainable future—something that impacts everyone's tomorrow.