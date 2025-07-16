Nippon Life India Asset Management sees 2.03% stock increase

FY25 results

The company pulled in ₹2,230.69 crore in revenue for FY25—a solid 36% leap from last year—with net profit also up by 16% to ₹1,285.73 crore.

They wrapped up the year debt-free and even announced a ₹10 per share dividend in April, giving shareholders more reasons to smile.

All this steady growth is fueling investor optimism and keeping Nippon Life firmly on the market's radar.