Next Article
Nippon Life India Asset Management sees 2.03% stock increase
Nippon Life India Asset Management's stock just hit a 52-week high at ₹862.80, climbing over 2% on Wednesday.
The jump comes after the company posted strong results for FY25, with a revenue increase to ₹2,230.69 crore and a net profit rise to ₹1,285.73 crore, suggesting it's riding the wave of India's fast-growing asset management scene.
FY25 results
The company pulled in ₹2,230.69 crore in revenue for FY25—a solid 36% leap from last year—with net profit also up by 16% to ₹1,285.73 crore.
They wrapped up the year debt-free and even announced a ₹10 per share dividend in April, giving shareholders more reasons to smile.
All this steady growth is fueling investor optimism and keeping Nippon Life firmly on the market's radar.