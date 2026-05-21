Meta staffer launches '520 FM' AI radio after 8,000 layoffs

Playlist blends humor and workplace memories

The playlist mixes genres like hip-hop and rock, blending humor and real emotion.

Tracks like "Meta Layoff" ("Meta layoff, Meta layoff / Say it like a joke ... Meta layoff, Meta layoff / House of cards went broke") and "Missing the People" tap into memories of work friendships, while "Big Beautiful Layoff" pokes fun at awkward HR meetings.

For several employees, 520 FM has become both a comforting distraction and a creative way to share what they're going through as Meta shifts toward an "AI-first" future.