Meta staffer launches '520 FM' AI radio after 8,000 layoffs
With Meta letting go of about 8,000 employees, one staffer came up with a unique way to lift spirits: an internal AI-powered radio station called "520 FM," named after the May 20 layoff date.
Using Meta's own AI tools, the station streams songs that mirror how people are feeling during these tough changes.
Playlist blends humor and workplace memories
The playlist mixes genres like hip-hop and rock, blending humor and real emotion.
Tracks like "Meta Layoff" ("Meta layoff, Meta layoff / Say it like a joke ... Meta layoff, Meta layoff / House of cards went broke") and "Missing the People" tap into memories of work friendships, while "Big Beautiful Layoff" pokes fun at awkward HR meetings.
For several employees, 520 FM has become both a comforting distraction and a creative way to share what they're going through as Meta shifts toward an "AI-first" future.