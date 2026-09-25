Meta stock jumps 36% in September after Muse launch
Business
Meta just had its best month in years: its stock soared 36% in September 2026, thanks to the launch of Muse, its new personal AI assistant.
Investors are feeling a lot better about Meta's big bets on AI now, and analysts see this as a major win for the company's tech strategy.
Muse lifts confidence, $215B capital concern
Muse didn't just impress users; it also changed how investors view Meta's future.
Partnerships with companies like Instacart-owner Maplebear and Expedia, plus camera-free versions of its smart-glasses lineup, have helped boost confidence.
Still, experts warn that with Meta's capital spending expected to swell to $215 billion in 2028, balancing growth and huge investments will be key as the AI market keeps evolving.