Meta sued by 26 employees alleging AI decided recent layoffs
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is being sued by 26 employees who say they were selected for layoffs because an AI system decided their fate.
The group claims that Meta's algorithm ignored things like medical or parental leave (basically protected time off) and marked them as underperforming.
This put people who needed time away at a disadvantage during recent job cuts.
Plaintiffs allege FMLA and ADA violations
The lawsuit says Meta broke laws like the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act by letting AI make these calls.
One employee on disability leave even says they were warned taking time off could risk their job.
While the plaintiffs want to keep their jobs and benefits until arbitration wraps up, Meta insists all decisions were made by humans, not AI, and stands by its process.