Meta will cut about 8,000 jobs as AI costs rise

Meta scraps 6,000 hires, employees uneasy

This is part of Meta's push to streamline and save money. They're also scrapping plans to fill 6,000 open roles.

While AI is front and center for future projects and productivity boosts, some employees are feeling uneasy about more changes ahead and unclear communication from leadership.

Meanwhile, Meta's pouring big money into AI partnerships with companies like NVIDIA and Amazon, hoping to stay ahead in the tech race.