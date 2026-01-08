Metal stocks tumble up to 5% after record rally

Market performance

Hindustan Zinc leads Nifty Metal index losses

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta subsidiary and the only Indian company to focus on silver mining, is leading the losses on the Nifty Metal index. The stock has fallen nearly 5% today after a massive 26% gain in December. Citi has predicted that silver could witness outflows of up to $7 billion as part of Bloomberg Commodity Index's annual rebalancing exercise from January 9-15.