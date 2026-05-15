Metro fuel surge, West Bengal operators warn 3% freight rise

State taxes push metro fuel prices

Other big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai also saw sharp fuel price increases, mostly because of different state taxes.

With operating costs rising, industry reps are urging the government to keep traders from hiking product prices too much.

As general secretary of the West Bengal Online App Cab Guild Indranil Banerjee put it, the overall additional cost burden on operators would be around ₹50-60 per day, and he hopes state levies can be cut soon.

The spike comes after 11 weeks of stable rates and is mainly due to global input cost pressures.