Michael Burry urges NVIDIA shareholders sell after Jensen Huang resigns
Michael Burry, the investor, just told NVIDIA shareholders they might want to sell.
His warning follows the resignation of co-founder and former chief executive Jensen Huang on November 12, as NVIDIA confirmed his resignation as president, chief executive and board member.
Burry thinks NVIDIA's heavy reliance on Huang could spell trouble for its AI business, especially since key deals and customer commitments were made under his leadership.
Colette Kress named NVIDIA interim CEO
Burry points out that losing Huang puts NVIDIA at "key-person risk." He believes, without Huang, some customers might back out or push to change their deals, which could slow things down.
He also flagged worries about hidden debt and special financing that could add financial stress if things get rocky.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA has named finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO and says operations will keep running smoothly while it looks for a permanent replacement.