Micron Taiwan workers threaten strike over bonuses and profit sharing
Micron's Taiwan employees are ready to walk out if the company doesn't improve its bonus and profit-sharing policies.
Unions representing two-thirds of Micron's workforce say more than 80% of surveyed members back the strike.
This push comes as AI chip demand is soaring, meaning profits are way up, but workers feel left out.
Micron Taiwan says bonuses biggest ever
Micron's Taiwan office says this year's bonuses will be its biggest ever, and talks with employees are still ongoing.
The dispute feels familiar: Samsung workers in South Korea recently called off a big strike after getting a profit-sharing deal.
Workers say Micron Taiwan benefits lag
Taiwan is Micron's largest manufacturing base, with huge investments in memory chips for AI.
Workers argue their benefits lag behind rivals like Samsung and SK Hynix, so they're pressing for change while the industry thrives.