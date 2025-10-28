The move would give Microsoft an approximately $135 billion (27%) stake

OpenAI can now restructure itself as a public benefit corporation

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:00 pm Oct 28, 202508:00 pm

What's the story

Microsoft has struck a deal with OpenAI, allowing the latter to restructure itself as a public benefit corporation. The move would give Microsoft an approximately $135 billion (27%) stake in the AI start-up. Following the announcement, Microsoft's shares surged by 4%, indicating investor confidence in the potential of this new arrangement. The restructuring could also pave the way for OpenAI's future IPO plans.