Who is Dan Shapero, LinkedIn's new CEO?

Microsoft has announced the appointment of Dan Shapero as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LinkedIn . He succeeds Ryan Roslansky, who has been at the helm since 2020 and will continue to serve as Microsoft's executive vice president. The leadership transition was announced by Roslansky in a post on LinkedIn.

Career trajectory Shapero's extensive experience at LinkedIn Shapero joined LinkedIn in 2008 as a general manager for the Research Network. He has since held various leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Business Officer (CBO). As COO, he led sales, marketing, and product functions at LinkedIn. Prior to his tenure at LinkedIn, Shapero worked as a manager at Bain & Company after graduating from Harvard Business School.

Strategic direction Roslansky's new role and AI focus Roslansky, who took over from Jeff Weiner six years ago, will now lead both LinkedIn and Microsoft's Office productivity group. He said that AI will transform how people work and grow in their careers faster than most expect. The strategic move is part of a larger plan to scale teams and talent at Microsoft to match the growing opportunity presented by AI technology.

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